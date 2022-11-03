Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Cut to €40.00

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.11. 31,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

