SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

