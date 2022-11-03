Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target Cut to €170.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Soitec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

