SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.89 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,063. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 288,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 239,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

