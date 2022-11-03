SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 5,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

