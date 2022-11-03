Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.41 and last traded at 2.34. Approximately 58,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,230,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 1.93 and a 200-day moving average of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 121.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonder news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonder by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

