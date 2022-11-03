Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

