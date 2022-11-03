Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SON. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $17,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

