Souders Financial Advisors Has $650,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.32 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

