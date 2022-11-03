Souders Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 22,548 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 335.48 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

