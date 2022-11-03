Souders Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

NOC stock opened at $530.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

