Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.14. 1,501,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,609,930. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

