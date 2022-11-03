Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,070,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.30. 208,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

