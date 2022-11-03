Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 215,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

