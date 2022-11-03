Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

IBM stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.16. The company had a trading volume of 143,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

