Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 54,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.