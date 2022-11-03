Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

