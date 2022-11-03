Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,978 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 380,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,586. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80.

