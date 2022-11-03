Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

XOM stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 674,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,594. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $464.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.