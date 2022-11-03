South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.05

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 130034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SOUHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($1.97) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($2.89) to GBX 220 ($2.54) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24.

South32 Increases Dividend

About South32

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.