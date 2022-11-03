Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Southern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.24. 11,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,076,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 268,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 235,701 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 285,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

