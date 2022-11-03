Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 93347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price objective on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.