SouthState Corp Acquires 306 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 355.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

