SouthState Corp Buys 80 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $415.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.92. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

