SouthState Corp Has $157,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in W. P. Carey by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.