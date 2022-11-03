SouthState Corp Has $334,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 546,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,917 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 461,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

