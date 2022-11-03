SouthState Corp Sells 1,927 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

