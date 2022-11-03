SouthState Corp Sells 791 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

