SouthState Corp Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 16.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Boeing by 846.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 161,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 144,545 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

