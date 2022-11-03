SouthState Corp Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,724,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 184,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

