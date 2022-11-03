Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sovos Brands news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,828,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,472,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 47.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.