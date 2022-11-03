Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.03.
Insider Activity
In other Sovos Brands news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,828,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,472,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands Company Profile
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.