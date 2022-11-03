SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,301. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

