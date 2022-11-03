SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 3.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,502. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.