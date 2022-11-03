SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $81.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

