Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

SNMSF stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

