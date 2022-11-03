Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Down 12% on Analyst Downgrade

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Spin Master traded as low as C$33.84 and last traded at C$36.00. 210,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 64,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.90.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at C$7,347,350.64. In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Insiders sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826 in the last ninety days.

Spin Master Price Performance

About Spin Master

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

