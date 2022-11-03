SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.90 million-$449.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.77 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.53 EPS.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $121.41 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 0.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
