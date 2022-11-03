SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 128,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

