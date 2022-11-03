SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 1.2%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.35 and last traded at C$18.98. 150,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 445,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total transaction of C$98,638.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,737,518.23.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

