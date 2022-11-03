Stacks Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001565 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $330.14 million and $21.67 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.00 or 0.31063982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

