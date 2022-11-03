Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $462,262,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $84.49. 167,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,954. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

