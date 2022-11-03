Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.14.

Starry Group Stock Up 55.6 %

NYSE:STRY opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Starry Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Starry Group will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,601,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 516,330 shares of company stock worth $640,436 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

