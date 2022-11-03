Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRY. Cowen cut their price target on Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Starry Group Trading Up 55.6 %

Shares of NYSE STRY opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Starry Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,258,893 shares in the company, valued at $31,969,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 516,330 shares of company stock worth $640,436 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

