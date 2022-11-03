Status Price Tops $0.0283 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Status has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $98.18 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,285.24 or 1.00003979 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02827456 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,580,658.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

