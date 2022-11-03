Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 6.3%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 2,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 136,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

