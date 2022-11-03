Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Steven Madden has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

