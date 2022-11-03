Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

