Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (AAPL, ACIW, AF, AIR, AIXA, ALB, ALGS, ALGT, ALRM, AMD)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $30.00.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

was given a €1.75 ($1.75) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €0.85 ($0.85) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $196.00 to $200.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $153.00 to $120.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $153.00 to $120.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $80.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $12.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $140.00.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $275.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $81.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $73.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $144.00 to $150.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $144.00 to $151.00.

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $31.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $31.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $35.00.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $35.00.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $56.00 to $57.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $121.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $82.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $92.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €55.00 ($55.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.28 to $2,370.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €70.00 ($70.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($90.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €65.00 ($65.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €63.60 ($63.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.00 ($66.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($70.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €44.00 ($44.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($68.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 560 ($6.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $477.00 to $364.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $70.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $2.40 to $2.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $33.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$10.00.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $94.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €40.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €81.00 ($81.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.00 ($32.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.20 ($32.20) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €31.50 ($31.50) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $41.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $54.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $95.00 to $72.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $66.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $28.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $46.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $40.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €26.50 ($26.50) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $143.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $68.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $377.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $280.00 to $245.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $215.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $148.00 to $112.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $102.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $571.00 to $591.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $33.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 750 ($8.67) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $139.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $76.00 to $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $58.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $57.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $68.00 to $58.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.90 ($67.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($71.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $122.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $181.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $179.00 to $157.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $179.00 to $157.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,430 ($16.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($16.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$31.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $209.00 to $248.00.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $39.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its price target increased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($74.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €41.00 ($41.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €36.00 ($36.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.80 ($46.80) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €195.00 ($195.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €133.70 ($133.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €161.00 ($161.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.60 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $350.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $385.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $410.00 to $390.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $570.00 to $650.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $540.00 to $640.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $637.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $548.00 to $635.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $522.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 165 ($1.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.08) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$80.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $15.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $358.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $239.00 to $229.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €11.00 ($11.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $47.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €7.75 ($7.75) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €10.00 ($10.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $296.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.55 ($8.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €350.00 ($350.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €340.00 ($340.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $7.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $131.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $80.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $54.00 to $49.00.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €25.00 ($25.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €22.00 ($22.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.80 ($2.80) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.00 ($2.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.10) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $117.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $75.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $1.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $31.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $55.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $50.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $134.00.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $138.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $170.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $165.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $165.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $150.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $190.00 to $150.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $162.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $152.00 to $120.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $90.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $86.00 to $65.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $108.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $96.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $65.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,750 ($78.04) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $269.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $241.00 to $243.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $80.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $40.00. Pivotal Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €112.00 ($112.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $8.00.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$19.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $96.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $65.00.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.40 to C$4.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $50.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $100.00 to $56.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.25 to $3.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $101.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $152.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $162.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $103.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $83.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $8.00 to $2.00.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $8.00 to $2.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €160.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $3.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $6.00.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.30 ($14.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$116.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $60.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $107.00 to $61.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $45.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $107.00 to $61.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $72.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$100.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $185.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $187.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $183.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $168.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $55.00.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €2.00 ($2.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €2.20 ($2.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $322.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $250.00 to $305.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €281.00 ($281.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $86.00.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $201.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $93.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $80.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $96.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $53.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($48.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €30.00 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($52.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $485.00 to $445.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €12.00 ($12.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €8.50 ($8.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.