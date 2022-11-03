Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (AAPL, ACIW, AF, AIR, AIXA, ALB, ALGS, ALGT, ALRM, AMD)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $30.00.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.75 ($1.75) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €0.85 ($0.85) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $196.00 to $200.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $153.00 to $120.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $80.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $12.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $140.00.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $275.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $81.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $73.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $144.00 to $150.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $144.00 to $151.00.

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $31.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $35.00.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $35.00.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $56.00 to $57.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $121.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $82.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $92.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €55.00 ($55.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.28 to $2,370.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €70.00 ($70.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($90.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €65.00 ($65.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €63.60 ($63.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.00 ($66.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($70.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €44.00 ($44.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($68.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 560 ($6.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $477.00 to $364.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $2.40 to $2.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $33.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$10.00.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $94.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €40.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €81.00 ($81.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.00 ($32.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.20 ($32.20) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €31.50 ($31.50) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $41.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $54.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $95.00 to $72.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $66.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $28.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $46.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $40.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €26.50 ($26.50) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $143.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $68.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $377.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $280.00 to $245.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $215.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $148.00 to $112.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $102.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $571.00 to $591.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $33.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 750 ($8.67) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $139.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $76.00 to $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $58.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $57.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $68.00 to $58.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.90 ($67.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($71.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $122.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $181.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $179.00 to $157.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,430 ($16.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($16.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$31.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $209.00 to $248.00.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $39.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its price target increased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($74.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €41.00 ($41.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €36.00 ($36.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.80 ($46.80) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €195.00 ($195.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €133.70 ($133.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €161.00 ($161.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.60 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $350.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $385.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $410.00 to $390.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $570.00 to $650.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $540.00 to $640.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $637.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $548.00 to $635.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $522.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 165 ($1.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.08) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$80.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $15.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $358.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $239.00 to $229.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €11.00 ($11.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $47.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €7.75 ($7.75) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €10.00 ($10.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $296.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.55 ($8.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €350.00 ($350.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €340.00 ($340.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $7.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $131.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $80.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $54.00 to $49.00.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €25.00 ($25.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €22.00 ($22.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.80 ($2.80) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.00 ($2.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.10) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $117.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $75.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $1.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $31.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $55.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $50.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $134.00.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $138.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $170.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $165.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $150.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $190.00 to $150.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $162.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $152.00 to $120.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $90.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $86.00 to $65.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $108.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $96.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,750 ($78.04) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $269.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $241.00 to $243.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $80.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $40.00. Pivotal Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €112.00 ($112.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $8.00.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$19.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $96.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $65.00.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.40 to C$4.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $50.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $100.00 to $56.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.25 to $3.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $101.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $152.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $162.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $103.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $83.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $8.00 to $2.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €160.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $3.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $6.00.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.30 ($14.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$116.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $60.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $107.00 to $61.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $45.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $72.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$100.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $185.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $187.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $183.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $168.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $55.00.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €2.00 ($2.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €2.20 ($2.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $322.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $250.00 to $305.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €281.00 ($281.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $86.00.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $201.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $93.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $80.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $96.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $53.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($48.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €30.00 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($52.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $485.00 to $445.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €12.00 ($12.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €8.50 ($8.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

