StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.