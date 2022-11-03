StockNews.com Lowers Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $130.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

